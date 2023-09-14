SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) – An off-duty NYPD officer was slashed in Queens Thursday afternoon, sources said.

The incident happened near 127th Street and 149th Avenue in South Ozone Park around 3:15 p.m., according to sources. The off-duty officer suffered minor cuts, sources said.

A suspect was taken into custody, and a knife was found at the scene, according to sources.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

