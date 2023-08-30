An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in Queens on Aug. 30, 2023, police said. (PIX11)

WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in the leg in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at 70th Street and Queens Boulevard in Woodside around 12:49 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

