Off-duty NYPD officer opens fire during fight in Queens: sources

FLUSHING, Queens — An off-duty member of the NYPD opened fire during a fight in Queens early on Monday, police sources said.

The off-duty officer was inside a building on Prince Street, identified by the New York Post and New York Daily News as a karaoke bar, when a group of men assaulted him. They reportedly fought over a tip for a server.

During the fight, the off-duty officer discharged his firearm, sources said. No one was struck.

Three men were taken into police custody and the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, sources said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the off-duty officer would face any kind of discipline for discharging a weapon.

Police have not yet released identifying information for the men taken into custody.