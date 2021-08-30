Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed in hand in Queens mugging: police

BRICKTOWN, Queens — An off-duty NYPD officer was stabbed in the hand while being robbed at knifepoint in Queens early Sunday, according to authorities.

Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. when two unidentified suspects approached the off-duty officer near the intersection of Ruscoe Street and 177th Street, in the Bricktown neighborhood.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a knife when the duo demanded the victim’s wallet and keys, which they made off with, officials said.

The officer was stabbed in the left palm during the robbery, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning and the NYPD said the investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

