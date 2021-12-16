Police on the scene after an off-duty NYPD lieutenant was shot outside a club in Woodside, Queens early Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

WOODSIDE, Queens — An off-duty NYPD lieutenant was shot outside a Queens club early Thursday after a possible attempted robbery, according to police. A suspect was also wounded and later died, authorities said.

The NYPD said gunfire erupted around 3:12 a.m. outside of club La Boom, near the the intersection of 57th Street and Northern Boulevard in the Woodside section.

Police said gunfire erupted amid a possible attempted robbery of the off-duty lieutenant after he was followed out of the club.

The victim was shot multiple times and was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police sources, who also said he was in critical but stable condition.

A male suspect was also wounded and later died, according to the NYPD. His identity was not released.

One gun was recovered from the scene, according to authorities.

Police said they were looking for possibly two or three additional suspects who might have been involved.

Rapper Myke Towers was performing in the club at the time and was rushed off stage when the gunfire erupted outside, witnesses said. He had not said or posted anything about the shooting, as of early Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).