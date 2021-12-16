Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot outside Queens club; suspect fatally wounded: police

Queens

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot in Queens

Police on the scene after an off-duty NYPD lieutenant was shot outside a club in Woodside, Queens early Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

WOODSIDE, Queens — An off-duty NYPD lieutenant was shot outside a Queens club early Thursday after a possible attempted robbery, according to police. A suspect was also wounded and later died, authorities said.

The NYPD said gunfire erupted around 3:12 a.m. outside of club La Boom, near the the intersection of 57th Street and Northern Boulevard in the Woodside section.

Police said gunfire erupted amid a possible attempted robbery of the off-duty lieutenant after he was followed out of the club.

The victim was shot multiple times and was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police sources, who also said he was in critical but stable condition.

A male suspect was also wounded and later died, according to the NYPD. His identity was not released.

One gun was recovered from the scene, according to authorities.

Police said they were looking for possibly two or three additional suspects who might have been involved.

Rapper Myke Towers was performing in the club at the time and was rushed off stage when the gunfire erupted outside, witnesses said. He had not said or posted anything about the shooting, as of early Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Deadly Queens fire: Man and woman killed when fire rips through Fresh Meadows apartment

Queens pizzeria closing down after 50 years

JK Terminal One set for expansion

City releases data on AAPI health

Vaccination rate increases at Rikers, but staffing problems persist

NY region experiencing blood shortage

More Queens

Crime

Man fatally stabbed at Bronx subway station after argument: NYPD

Bronx subway stabbing: Man fatally stabbed after argument

NYPD commissioner talks spike in hate crimes, retirement, Christmas tree fire arrest

Thief burglarizes Brooklyn synagogue several times

Arrests in 2 deadly stabbings at Penn Station: NYPD

Police search for gunman in subway shooting

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter