ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police said that it did not appear either man was struck in the shoot-out, which occurred near 232nd Street and Lansing Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

The encounter began when the detective approached a man he deemed to be “suspicious,” authorities said, not specifying when led the detective to that belief.

When the detective approached, the other man wheeled around and opened fire, leading the detective to return fire, officials said.

The suspect fled on foot, dropping the gun along the way, authorities said. He remained at large as of early Tuesday, but investigators said it did not appear that he had been shot in the exchange.

The detective was not struck, but went to an area hospital for treatment of tinnitus.

A detailed physical description of the gunman was not immediately available as of early Tuesday.

