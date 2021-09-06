QUEENS — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will be in Queens Monday to survey storm damage after last week’s historic, deadly flooding during Ida.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will join the pair for a press briefing Monday morning around 10:45 a.m. You can watch the event live here when it begins.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday signed major disaster declaration, calling for more federal assistance as the cleanup and recovery continue for New York and New Jersey.

At least $50 million in damages had been reported so far, according to Hochul, who anticipates the number to rise.

Residents of Peck Ave in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York use buckets to remove water from their basement apartment, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over New York City, with several deaths linked to flooding in the region as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Queens and Manville, New Jersey on Tuesday, the White House announced over the weekend.

Days after the hurricane blew ashore in Louisiana, Ida’s rainy remains hit the Northeast with stunning fury last Wednesday and Thursday, submerging cars, swamping subway stations and basement apartments and drowning scores of people in five states.

In New York City, 11 people died when they were unable to escape rising water in their low-lying apartments. A man, woman and 2-year-old boy perished as their Queens street turned into a raging gully, hemmed in by a concrete wall on the nearby Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Intense rain overwhelmed urban drainage systems never meant to handle so much water in such a short time — a record 3 inches (7.5 centimeters) in just an hour in New York.