NYPD’s haunted house returns in Queens, naturally spooking PIX11 reporter

BAYSIDE, Queens — Are you ready to be scared out of your wits?

If so, check out the NYPD’s Haunted House in Fort Totten — but only if you dare.

This haunted house created by NYPD’s TARU and Community Affairs officers in Fort Totten is clearly not for the faint-hearted.

The first floor is for the scaredy cats who may not be able to brave the ghosts, goblins and bloody butchers on the second floor with scary Monsters around every corner.

NYPD inspector Frank DiGiacomo created seven years ago as a free gift to the community.

“We do it for the kids so they’ll have a positive interaction with the police department,” DiGiacomo told PIX11 News.

It’s hard to figure out which is the scariest room, each room scarier than the next. The Davy family’s littlest member, 4-year-old Tory was a little two young, but everyone else loved it.

“It was actually really scary,” Kyle Davy, 10 years old, told PIX11 News.

His 13-year-old Maya agreed. “When the painting fell off the wall, that was really scary,” she added.

“Thank you, we really appreciate it,” Justina Davy, the mother of Kyle, Maya and Tory, told PIX11 News. “We will definitely come back again and again,” she added.

The Terror on Totten Haunted House is open Thursday through Saturdays until Halloween in Fort Totten 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and it’s totally free!