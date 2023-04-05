An NYPD officer was shot in Jamaica, Queens, on April 5, 2023. (Credit: Citizen App)

QUEENS (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was shot in Jamaica, Queens on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

First responders swarmed the area near 90th and Jamaica avenues around 3:30 p.m. The NYPD urged people to avoid the area.

The officer was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital, an NYPD spokesperson said. They were expected to recover, per the NYPD. Additional information about what led to the shooting or whether a suspect was in custody was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.