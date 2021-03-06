NYPD, sheriffs shut down illegal rave in Queens warehouse

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — Authorities shut down an illegal rave in a Queens warehouse Friday night, the NYPD said.

Deputy sheriffs were conducting surveillance on Irving Avenue in Ridgewood Friday, having been tipped off to the party. They observed several people entering a commercial warehouse which had its security gate rolled down halfway. Loud music could be heard from outside.

Police busted the party up at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Upon entry, they discovered 142 people dancing and drinking alcohol without masks. The location doesn’t have a liquor license, nor did they have certificate of occupancy on file with the department of buildings.

The patrons were cleared from the warehouse without incident, according to police.

Two security guards — Bakari Brathwaite, 34, and Walter Louis, Jr., 34 — and a DJ — Jonathan Alvarez-Conde, 38 — were issued appearance tickets for defying pandemic executive orders from the mayor and governor, as well as health code violations and “unlicensed security guard activities.

