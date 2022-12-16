JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a fatal August shooting in Jamaica, releasing images of the suspects late Thursday.

Julian Askew, 29, was shot in the chest on Waltham Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5, according to authorities.

First responders rushed Askew, a neighborhood resident, to an area hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. Askew succumbed to his wounds on Nov. 14.

Investigators have determined since the shooting that Askew became involved in an argument with two men, who shot him in the torso then fled on foot. Police on Thursday released surveillance images of two men wanted in connection to the slaying. They’re both believed to be between 25- and 30-years-old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).