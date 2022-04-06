RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — Police released new images of the suspect accused of attacking a Sikh man in Queens on Sunday. The victim, who was visiting New York for the first time, said he believes he was attacked because he was wearing a turban.

Nirmal Singh, 70, suffered a broken nose. His bruises were visible on Monday as he prayed at the Sikh Cultural Society in Richmond Hill. Singh, speaking through a translator, said he believed he was targeted because he was wearing a turban.

“He did not ask for money, did not take anything, did not say anything,” 70-year-old Nirmal Singh said. He suffered a broken nose in the attack.

Reported hate crimes across the city have skyrocketed by 57% so far this year, according to the NYPD. There have been 182 incidents compared to 93 in the same time period in 2021, police said. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).