QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — NYPD officer Brett Boller was shot last week while responding to a disturbance in Queens. On Friday afternoon, he was released from Jamaica Hospital.

Boller, 22, is from Hauppauge, Long Island. He joined the NYPD nine months ago and has been assigned to the 103rd precinct since January, authorities said.

Around 3:20 p.m. on April 7, an MTA bus driver flagged down officers near 161st Street and 90th Avenue in Jamaica to report a fight between two passengers over a seat, police previously said. After a struggle and short chase, Boller was shot in the hip, according to authorities.

Devin Spraggins, 22, is accused of shooting the rookie NYPD police officer and is now charged with murder and is being held without bail.