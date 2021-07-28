NYPD rescues 25 dogs living in ‘deplorable and dangerous’ conditions in Queens

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Officers hold rescued dogs in Queens

Queens dog rescue (NYPD)

QUEENS — NYPD officers, alongside the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, rescued more than two dozen dogs living in “deplorable and dangerous” conditions in Queens, police said Wednesday.

The officers had been alerted of dogs living in inhumane conditions, officials said. When they arrived to the home, they coordinated with the ASPCA for the rescue of 25 pit bulls.

Police arrested and charged the dog owner. The NYPD has not yet released the owner’s name or the charges against the owner.

PIX11 has reached out to the ASPCA for more information on the condition of the rescued dogs.

  • Officers with rescued dog
    Queens dog rescue (NYPD)
  • Officer with rescued dog
    Queens dog rescue (NYPD)
  • NYPD officers in front of an ASPCA truck
    Queens dog rescue (NYPD)
  • Officers with rescued dog
    Queens dog rescue (NYPD)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Wednesday traffic: Fatal LIE crash shuts down part of highway in Queens

Man drags 11-year-old girl into Queens alley, robs her at knifepoint: NYPD

Mom, 10-year-old girl killed in Queens DWI crash: NYPD

Violent Queens attack draws condemnation from mayoral candidates

FAA approves controversial LaGuardia

More Queens

Crime

Man drags 11-year-old girl into Queens alley, robs her at knifepoint: NYPD

Wild brawl erupts at Brooklyn pizza shop

Feds, NYPD team up to combat gun violence

Mom, 10-year-old girl killed in Queens DWI crash: NYPD

Man attacks 3 women in Inwood park in just over an hour: NYPD

Man attacks 3 women in Inwood park in span of an hour

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter