NYPD rescues 25 dogs living in ‘deplorable and dangerous’ conditions in Queens

QUEENS — NYPD officers, alongside the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, rescued more than two dozen dogs living in “deplorable and dangerous” conditions in Queens, police said Wednesday.

The officers had been alerted of dogs living in inhumane conditions, officials said. When they arrived to the home, they coordinated with the ASPCA for the rescue of 25 pit bulls.

Police arrested and charged the dog owner. The NYPD has not yet released the owner’s name or the charges against the owner.

PIX11 has reached out to the ASPCA for more information on the condition of the rescued dogs.

Queens dog rescue (NYPD)

