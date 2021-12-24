NYPD releases video of suspects wanted in deadly Queens stabbing

(Credit: NYPD)

HOLLIS, Queens — Police are searching for two men who killed another man during a robbery Tuesday, officials said Friday.

Police first responded to a report of a man lying unconscious at the intersection of 197 Street and Carpenter Avenue about 9:37 p.m. The victim, 25-year-old Andrew Cunje, had multiple stab wounds to the chest, police said.

Cunje was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police also received reports of a robbery taking place near Carpenter and Jamaica avenues at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, during which two individuals stabbed a victim in the arms and chest. The suspects stole Cunje’s wallet and backpack, police said.

The suspects are still at large, police said.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black jacket, light-colored jeans and light-colored sneakers.

The second individual was wearing a black hooded sweater, a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).