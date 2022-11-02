Pictured are six of the seven suspects accused of robbing and assaulting a man in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released a photo of six suspects sought in the assault and robbery of a man in Flushing, Queens last month.

Seven people entered a repair shop on 33rd Avenue near Prince Street around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, and repeatedly punched the 39-year-old victim, investigators said. One of the assailants also pulled out a Drive-Stun Taser and used it on the victim’s head, police said.

The group took the victim’s designer bag worth around $2,200, about $4,500 in cash, his credit and debit cards, as well as some identification documents, authorities said. The thieves then ran off, with around four of them fleeing in a white Acura sedan. The victim was treated by EMS for his injuries at the scene.

Pictured is the car some of the suspects used to flee the scene of the Queens robbery, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

Police on Wednesday asked for help from the public in finding the suspects. They released a surveillance photo, which depicts six of them. They also released a photo of the white Acura.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.