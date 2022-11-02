FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released a photo of six suspects sought in the assault and robbery of a man in Flushing, Queens last month.
Seven people entered a repair shop on 33rd Avenue near Prince Street around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, and repeatedly punched the 39-year-old victim, investigators said. One of the assailants also pulled out a Drive-Stun Taser and used it on the victim’s head, police said.
The group took the victim’s designer bag worth around $2,200, about $4,500 in cash, his credit and debit cards, as well as some identification documents, authorities said. The thieves then ran off, with around four of them fleeing in a white Acura sedan. The victim was treated by EMS for his injuries at the scene.
Police on Wednesday asked for help from the public in finding the suspects. They released a surveillance photo, which depicts six of them. They also released a photo of the white Acura.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.