JAMAICA BAY, Queens (PIX11) — Authorities recovered a cache of guns from Jamaica Bay in Queens Wednesday morning, police said.

A man, 44, told police that he found two rifles near Beach 38th Street and Norton Drive by Jamaica Bay at around 10:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Investigators then recovered three rifles in a plastic bag and 14 other firearms from the water.

“Officers were alerted to multiple firearms submerged in Jamaica Bay by a concerned NYer. Equipped with scuba gear, our elite @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit Detectives dove into the waters & retrieved this cache of weapons,” the NYPD said in a tweet.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

