QUEENS (PIX11) — Two officers revived a 1-year-old baby boy that stopped breathing in Queens earlier this month, police said.

On March 8., NYPD officers Mock and Martinez responded to a call at 146th Avenue and 226th Avenue, where they discovered a baby boy with a fever in distress, police said.

The officers immediately jumped into action, performing CPR on the infant with an ambulance on the way, authorities said. Before first responders arrived the baby was revived and taken to Cohen Children’s Hospital. police said.

The baby boy has been discharged and is now back home, police said.

It is unclear what caused the baby to stop breathing at this time.