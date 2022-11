QUEENS (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Queens rescued a severely malnourished Great Dane and her seven puppies during a traffic stop on Saturday night, according to the 104th Precinct.

Officers spotted the dogs during a vehicle stop on Woodhaven Boulevard. They were “in a confined plastic container,” police said. The mom and puppies were brought to an animal hospital.

Police arrested the owner on several animal cruelty offenses.