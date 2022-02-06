NYPD officers ‘justified’ in death of man tased by police in Queens: AG

WHITESTONE, Queens (PIX11) — NYPD officers were legally justified in their actions that lead to the death of a Queens man with mental health issues, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Friday.

George Zapantis, 29, was dressed as a gladiator when officers arrived to his home on June 21, 2020. Zapantis, who had a sword, struggled with the officers, James said in an Office of Special Investigation (OSI) report. They deployed their Tasers three times.

Zapantis died about an hour after being taken to a hospital. The The Medical Examiner’s Office determined he’d suffered cardiac arrest due to dilated cardiomyopathy during physical restraint by police, including conducted electrical weapon use.

“Based on an extensive review of the facts in this case, OSI determined that the officers involved took appropriate measures first to try to de-escalate the situation, and ultimately were legally justified in their actions,” James said. “Despite that conclusion, the Zapantis family is still coping with the tragic loss of a loved one, and I extend my deepest condolences to his entire family.”

Zapantis’ mother previously told PIX11 News her son called her as officers were knocking on the door.

“He say to me ‘mommy, you need to come home right now. I see a lot of cops outside,’” said Athanasia Zapantis. “I say ‘George, I’m working baby, how am I going to leave my job?’”

After Zapantis’ death, George Vomvolakis, the family’s attorney, said the NYPD had responded to the home before and should have been aware of Zapantis’ mental health issues.

Zapantis lived at the home with his mother and his sister.

“He was a great brother and son – took care of his disabled sister along with his mother,” Vomvolakis said about Zapantis. “He was a good neighbor, according to the people who lived upstairs.”