JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — What began as a casual brush past one another on Jamaica Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard turned into a brush with death and gunfire in broad daylight.

A 55-year-old man was allegedly shot by Gerard Boyce, 44, amid a sudden crosswalk confrontation.

The victim was hit twice Wednesday morning, not far from bustling Jamaica Station.

Five of Lt. John McGivney’s officers from the 103rd precinct were on a foot post two blocks away and heard the gunfire, he said.

After the suspect tried casually blending in with passersby, the cops sprinted toward him with guns drawn.

Ultimately Boyce was taken down on scene without further incident.

“Ripped the gun out of his hand and put him in handcuffs,” explained McGivney.

Meanwhile, the unidentified shooting victim crawled to safety on the street, nearly bleeding out if not for a tourniquet cops applied.

Officer Christopher Clinco was one of them.

“It’s training we receive in the [police] academy and went to it on the ground. Stopped the bleeding, and FDNY EMS took him to the hospital,” Clinco told PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo.

The officers in the responding foot patrol were part of a Business Improvement District initiative. According to the NYPD, they were added last December to bolster the crime-fighting strategy.

“The incident we’re talking about is the first shooting since our deployment was created, compared to five shootings in the same time period last year,” McGivney noted.

Businesses and their customers appear to notice the downward trend, as total crime has dipped modestly year to year, according to CompStat numbers.

“Customers feel safer since the last six, seven months. They start to come back,” said Abdulla Yafai, who manages Go Detox.

The suspect, who businesses describe as a neighborhood nuisance, has been charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a loaded weapon.

The victim is expected to recover from his wounds.