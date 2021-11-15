An NYPD officer was struck during an attempted traffic stop in Astoria, Queens on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

ASTORIA, Queens — An NYPD officer was hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after he was hit by a car fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Queens, authorities said Sunday.

According to police, two officers attempted to conduct the car stop of a white Mercedes Benz around 12:20 p.m. on 22nd Street, near 37th Avenue, in the Astoria area.

The driver of the vehicle struck one of the officers, causing injury to his right arm and leg, the NYPD said.

The officer, who was not identified, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Police released the above images of the car and its suspected operator in hopes the public could help identify or locate either.

