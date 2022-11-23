ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A man fleeing a car stop struck a police officer in Queens early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers pulled over an Infiniti for mismatching plates near Merrick Boulevard and Montauk Street in St. Albans at around 2:40 a.m. when two of the three men get out of the car and took off, police said. They were apprehended by responding officers shortly after.

The third suspect then hopped in the driver’s seat and drove off. He struck a 30-year-old cop and one of the passengers who was apprehended, police said. The officer was arresting the passenger when they were hit. Both suffered leg injuries and are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

The driver got away and abandoned the Infiniti near 122nd Street and 193rd Street, police said. He remained at large, as of Wednesday morning.

The two passengers that were apprehended have not been publicly identified.

