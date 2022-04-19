FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A mom stabbed to death in Queens waited at a bar for someone before she was killed, sources told PIX11 News Tuesday.

Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old mom of two teens, went to Lincoln Center on Friday night, the sources said. Afterward, she went to a bar to meet someone. The mom spent at least 45 minutes there waiting before she left.

Her body was found inside a bloody duffel bag Saturday morning, police said. She’d been stabbed dozens of times. The bag was discovered not to far from Gaal’s home.

After her death, the suspect allegedly sent a haunting message to Gaal’s husband, according to police sources.

Though sources on Monday evening told PIX11 they’d identified a person of interest in the case, the NYPD broadened their search and looked into multiple suspects as the investigation continued. They returned to Gaal’s home on Tuesday to scour for evidence.

The mom is likely to have been killed in her basement, sources said. Investigators believe Gaal knew the killer because there were no signs of forced entry at her home.

The NYPD offered a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The only surveillance image released by police so far shows a man dragging her body in a duffel bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).