JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The NYPD has doubled its reward to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who shot a police officer in Jamaica, Queens Wednesday.

New images from a responding officer’s body camera show that the suspect has the name “Jocelyn” tattooed on his left hand.

“Someone knows this perpetrator, and we’d like to get him identified,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

On Wednesday afternoon, an MTA bus driver flagged down two officers on Jamaica Avenue and 161st Street because of a fight between two passengers over a seat. As police approached, one of the passengers ran off the bus. After a brief chase, the man shot one of the officers in the hip.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the injured officer is out of surgery. He remains under care at a hospital.

“He is recovering,” Sewell said during a press conference on Thursday. “He is recovering. It will be lengthy, but we expect him to make a full recovery, so we’re very thankful for that.”

Police sources told PIX11 News that the injured officer is 22-year-old Brett Boller of the 103rd Precinct, who has only been on the job for three months. His father has reportedly been with the NYPD for three decades.

So far, investigators have recovered the suspect’s jacket, orange sweatshirt and mask from a nearby parking garage. Two bullet casings were also recovered, but the gun has not been found.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 1-800-COP-SHOT.