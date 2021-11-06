An NYPD cruiser flipped over after hitting a median in Queens on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, police said. (Citizen App)

HOWARD BEACH, Queens — Four NYPD officers were hospitalized Saturday after the police cruiser they were traveling in struck a median and flipped over in Queens, authorities said.

Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cross Bay Boulevard and 157th Street, in the Howard Beach neighborhood.

The officers were driving back to the station in the NYPD cruiser when it hit the median and rolled over, officials said.

Overturned NYPD Cruiser @CitizenApp 15702 Crossbay Blvd 3:39:54 PM EDT

All four officers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the NYPD. They were expected to recover.

Police said no criminality was suspected but the crash remained under investigation Saturday evening.