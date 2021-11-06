NYPD cruiser flips over in Queens; 4 officers injured: police

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NYPD cruiser flips over in Queens

An NYPD cruiser flipped over after hitting a median in Queens on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, police said. (Citizen App)

HOWARD BEACH, Queens — Four NYPD officers were hospitalized Saturday after the police cruiser they were traveling in struck a median and flipped over in Queens, authorities said.

Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cross Bay Boulevard and 157th Street, in the Howard Beach neighborhood.

The officers were driving back to the station in the NYPD cruiser when it hit the median and rolled over, officials said.

Overturned NYPD Cruiser @CitizenApp

15702 Crossbay Blvd 3:39:54 PM EDT

All four officers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the NYPD. They were expected to recover.

Police said no criminality was suspected but the crash remained under investigation Saturday evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Inmate started fire at Rikers Island, COBA president says

Queens BP Donovan Richards talks reelection, future plans

Queens man, 74, charged in murder of WWI vet missing since 1976

Pandemic prostitution increasingly profitable in Queens

Rapper Fetty Wap among 6 arrested in cross-country drug ring: officials

Queens mobile library heads to neighborhoods with low COVID vaccination rates

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter