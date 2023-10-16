QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – An NYPD vehicle was involved in a crash that hurt four people, including two cops and a baby, in Queens Monday evening, police said.

The crash happened near Eliot Avenue and 61st Street around 5:15 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Two officers, a baby and a man all sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said.

Additional information about the crash wasn’t immediately available.

