NYPD asks for help identifying suspect in shooting of off-duty NYPD lieutenant outside Queens club

Queens

Police asked for help identifying this suspect in connection with a December 2021 Queens shooting (NYPD)

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police already arrested and charged one man, but the NYPD on Tuesday asked for help identifying another suspect in the shooting of an off-duty NYPD lieutenant.

The lieutenant, 44, was walking to his car parked across the street from Club LaBoom on Dec. 16 when he encountered was confronted by armed suspects, all wearing full ski masks, who police believe were trying to rob him, possibly of his jewelry, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

The dispute escalated, ending with the officer and another man suffering gunshot wounds, officials said. The officer suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, right leg and right wrist along with a graze wound to his head. The other man, who police have not yet publicly identified, sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.

A number of men who’d been there with the suspect fled the area.

The suspect later died at a hospital.

Police arrested Cristian Cruz, 19, in the incident on charges of robbery, assault, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the man pictured above in connection with the deadly shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

