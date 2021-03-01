NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses gets a vegetarian, vegan friendly community fridge

QUEENS — Community fridges popped up all across New York City to combat food insecurity.  

Now, several grassroots organizations are creating the first vegetarian and vegan friendly community fridges in Queens; it’s called the Queensbridge Community Fridge and it’s open  24/7. The fridge is stocked with fresh produce, plant-based milk, and bread. There’s no meat because it’s vegetarian and vegan friendly.

Grace Frutos helped bring the fridge to the Queensbridge Houses back in October. After talking to New York City Housing Authority residents, Frutos realize there was a real hunger for healthier options.

“Many residents rely on cheese, eggs, yogurt, because of their dentures.  So I hope this fridge will motivate people to donate high quality nutritious items,” said Frutos.  

Suga Ray Marston , the founder of Transform America, who lives at the Queensbridge Houses is vegan and hopes this fridge will inspire his neighbors to eat less processed foods.  

The Queens fridge is a collaboration between community activists and local artists.  Organizers said it’s more than just a fridge; it serves as an information hub.  There’s a mentorship program that will pay NYCHA teens  to clean and take care of the fridge.   They want to empower people to be more active in social justice.

Their goal is to open a second fridge, and donations help keep this vegetarian fridge running.

If you want to volunteer, there’s more information available on Instagram.

People can also make a donation.

