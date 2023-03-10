LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A Long Island City man has launched a hunger strike and has slept in a tent for weeks on a sidewalk to fight for community space.

At a time when community groups are fighting against gentrification in their neighborhoods, one queens NYCHA resident is on a hunger strike to help draw attention to what he calls the lack of community space.

On the corner of Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive, just outside this massive city-owned building, Lashawn “Suga Ray” Marston is inside his green tent.

Marston grew up at the Queensbridge Houses, just a few blocks away. He’s said he’s camping out here for a cause. He’s pitching a tent and a proposal to the city on how he would convert this city building that spans almost an entire city block into a community hub.

Marston, a member of the Western Queens Community Land Trust, a Queens’ nonprofit made up of small business owners, activists, and artists, said he’s tired and frustrated with what he calls the tale of two Long Island cities; Marston decided to go on a hunger strike.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Marston said a note from the city’s sanitation department was attached to a nearby pole and that he has to be out by March 11. But he wants to stay.

“44-36 Vernon Boulevard actively serves many different critical functions for New York City Public Schools, with over 1,200 employees working out of the building supporting school facilities, transportation, food service, the Public Schools Athletic League, and many other departments,” Jenna Lyle, The Deputy Press Secretary of NYC Public Schools, told PIX11 News. “The building has also served as a hub for COVID-19 equipment and other PPE, as well as materials for incoming New Yorkers during the past year. There are no current additional plans for the building.”

Marston gets a lot of double-takes. Not everyone agrees with him. Asia Machado, who works across the street and is curious about what’s going on with Marston and his tent.

Marston said he hopes to start a conversation and convert this building into what would be called the Queensboro People’s Space, a hub for food, manufacturing, and local artists.

Marston plans on being in the tent until March 14, his 39th birthday.