ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Zaynah Cooke and her friends are among the first to enjoy the newly renovated Redfern Houses Park and Playground in Rockaway, Queens.

It is one of six New York City Housing Authority campuses that have been or will be reconstructed, with upgrades suggested by community members.

“I feel like it’s very important because it would keep kids out of trouble if you have a nice play to go to. Kids will be more serene and have a nice place to hang out. Instead of hanging out in the street, they’ll hang out in the park,” said Cooke.

Three NYCHA complexes in Queens, two more in the Bronx, and one in Brooklyn were renovated as part of the initiative.

Redfern has a new baseball field, basketball, handball, and outdoor exercise equipment. The playground is now ADA-accessible for all the children in the neighborhood to enjoy. The barbecue area and picnic benches were also upgraded.

“This collaboration with NYCHA is so important because we know that all New Yorkers in every zip code deserve high-quality parks within walking distance from their homes,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue.

New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and NYCHA leaders were on hand for the ribbon cutting. It was a special moment for those who remember what the space used to look like.

“I remember that the barbecue pits here weren’t in the best shape, and the family days the Redfern resident council used to have struggled to work through what was available,” said Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson.

Others said the improvements are meaningful in other ways.

“Where you live speaks volumes about how you feel about yourself. Seeing it come from nothing to something, to now have a park that is not just a park. It’s a learning activity. It’s beautiful. It means a lot to me. It really does,” said Esther Arroyo.

When you tally up all the improvements, the city has invested about $23 million in upgrading these outdoor spaces. If you ask the kids, it’s worth it.