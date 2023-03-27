LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect is accused of killing a woman who was found with multiple injuries in a fire in a Queens building two years ago, police said Monday.

Tandika Wright, 36, a Brooklyn resident, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, arson, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the deadly 2021 incident, according to the NYPD.

Authorities found Lavina Nolley, 49, with burns and bodily trauma in a second-floor apartment in the Queens Bridge North Houses on 12th Street in Long Island City at around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2021, police said. Nolley was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The FDNY extinguished the fire before officials found the victim’s body, police said. Nolley died of smoke inhalation and her death was ruled a homicide, officials said.

Wright was arraigned on Saturday and is being held without bail, according to court records. Her attorney could not immediately be reached.