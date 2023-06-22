JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Tenant advocates said he is one of the worst landlords in New York City, owning dozens of properties in the Bronx and Queens.

Half a dozen of his tenants who live in one of his buildings in Jamaica are suing him to fix problems immediately.

The people who live in a building on 161st in Jamaica said they have reoccurring problems of rats, broken elevators, and no hot water. They are taking their landlord to court and want action now.

Segundo Manuel has lived in his building on 161st for five years and said his apartment is a nightmare. He has a consistent leak in the ceiling of his bathroom and living room.

Manuel is not alone. His neighbors have had it with the landlord as well. Half a dozen tenants filed an emergency action in housing court called a no action on April 25. They said it was their last hope.

Tito and Josefa Hernandez live on the third floor. They said elevator service was also a problem.

Nikki Ramroop And Sharmin Piancca from Queens legal services are the lawyers for residents of the building. They said tenants have filed 157 complaints. This landlord has 30 total violations issued by the city.

Ved Parkash is their landlord. A spokesperson for Parkash told PIX11 News:

All of the violations in the building have been remedied – with the exception of one apartment whose tenant has denied entry to work crews. The owner was notified yesterday by HPD of a scheduled June 28 inspection of the completed work that has addressed the violations. Ved Parkash’s spokesperson

Thanks to the action, lawyers for tenants said there has been some progress made already. Repairs have begun with elevators and inside several apartments.

The building’s tenants will be back in court on Monday. You can visit here to look for your building’s complaint history with the city.