EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed when he confronted passengers who tried to rob him in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section around 6:30 a.m., police officials said.

Gyimah was dropping off passengers at that location when they allegedly tried to rob him. The taxi driver got out and chased them down on foot. When Gyimah confronted the passengers, at least one of them hit him, causing him to fall to the ground and injure his head, police said.

Gyimah was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The NYPD is searching for three men and two women in connection to this incident. So far, no arrests have been made.

