JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Schools Chancellor David Banks is speaking out after students were seen storming the hallways of a Queens high school last Monday in protest of a Jewish teacher. That riot is now at the center of a Department of Education investigation, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

Sebbets Ramotai told PIX11 News that his daughter, who attends Hillcrest High School, was terrified during the riot, which was allegedly sparked by students learning that a teacher attended a pro-Israel rally and made a Facebook post showing herself holding a sign saying “I stand with Israel”, according to the New York Post.

“My daughter was scared,” said Ramotai. “She was kind of scared over the incident that happened.”

A video posted to TikTok showed the chaos erupting. Chancellor Banks said that out of 2,500 students who attend Hillcrest High School, about 400 participated in the protest. Banks denounced the incident in a press briefing Monday.

“Violence, hate, and disorder have no place in our schools,” said Banks. “Antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of bigotry are simply unacceptable.”

Police said they responded to the school after receiving a call from a 45-year-old woman who was concerned for her safety, after threats were made on social media by an unknown person. Increased security measures could be seen outside the school Monday — one week after the incident.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew released a statement saying the union will continue working with the DOE and NYPD to maintain a safe environment for staff and students. Student Body President Muhammed Ghazali said many students are not in agreeance with the discord that took place on Nov. 20.

“It was meant to be a peaceful protest from the very beginning, but some of these students lack maturity,” Ghazali said.

According to Banks, the teacher who attended the pro-Israel rally is Jewish. With the rally happening outside of school hours, he said it is unacceptable for students to target her for that. When asked about possible suspensions for students, he said he cannot comment on disciplinary measures that were taken due to privacy and confidentiality laws.