NEW YORK (PIX11) — Instead of cracking down on the unlicensed vendors in Corona Plaza, New York City is planning to regulate the businesses in an effort to address the community’s concerns, officials said Tuesday.

The predominantly South American street food stalls in Corona Plaza will be required to have city permits for the first time following a spike in quality-of-life complaints this year, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

The city received nearly 80 311 calls about the illegal vending area by the end of October, up from 17 at the same time last year, officials said.

The city will have the Queens Economic Development Corporation manage the vending area on an interim basis for four months, officials said. A permanent third-party operator will be chosen in 2024.

The Corona Plaza vending area will have 14 vendors, with up to 10 selling food. All vendors must have the proper permits and the third-party operator will be responsible for ensuring the permit paperwork is accurate and the food is prepared properly, officials said.

“For too long, city government has told the community around Corona Plaza to fend for themselves, but now we are being clear that we are here to help. This community deserves a plaza that everyone living in, working in, and visiting the area can enjoy — and that’s exactly what this plan will deliver,” Adams said.

Over the summer, the street vendors protested the city’s crackdown, claiming the Department of Sanitation workers were using “unjust” and heavy-handed enforcement actions against their stalls – hurting their businesses. The city workers confiscated umbrellas and other property the vendors couldn’t afford to lose, according to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

However, Queens lawmakers acknowledged the plaza has experienced crowding and cleanliness issues and blamed the city for not giving the vendors licenses.

