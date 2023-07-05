WILLETS POINT, Queens (PIX11) – A New York City man has been charged with killing a homeless man whose body was found in a vehicle near Citi Field in Queens in February, police said.

Angeles Araujo, 28, of Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old Jose Guadalupe on Feb. 21, NYPD officials said. Guadalupe was found dead in the back of a vehicle parked at 127th Street and 35th Avenue in Willets Point, about a block away from Citi Field, according to police.

Guadalupe had signs of trauma on his body when he was found, authorities said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner deemed Guadalupe’s death a homicide.

Araujo allegedly beat Guadalupe with a metal rod during an argument and then crushed him with his vehicle outside a junkyard in Willets Point, the New York Daily News reported.

Araujo was also charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.