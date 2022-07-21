ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The extreme heat has caused hundreds of Queens residents to lose power Thursday, according to Con Edison.

A partial power outage is affecting more than 500 customers in Astoria, the utility company’s outage map shows. Most of the power outages appear to be along 34th Street between Broadway and 31st Avenue.

Power is expected to be restored by around 2 p.m., the map shows.

New York City is expected to be officially in a heat wave after a third day with temperatures soaring above 90 degrees.