The scene of a shooting in Sunnyside, Queens on June 20, 2023 (Credit: Citizen)

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) – A driver shot a skateboarder who collided with a car in Queens Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened at 47th Avenue and 39th Place in Sunnyside around 11:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A 25-year-old man was riding a skateboard when he bumped into a car, which led to a confrontation with the driver, according to police. The driver allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the right leg, authorities said.

The skateboarder was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The driver fled in a blue BMW and hasn’t been arrested, police said. A description of the suspect wasn’t available from police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).