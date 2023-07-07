ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (PIX11) – Two Queens deli workers have been indicted for allegedly coming out from behind the counter at a Rockaway Park deli and attacking a customer who complained about their french fries.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that 23-year-old Jorge Hernandez and 34-year-old Saber Abuhamra were being charged with strangulation in the first degree, strangulation in the second degree, assault in the second degree, and assault in the third degree.

“A grand jury has weighed in and these defendants stand accused of a brutal attack and will be held to account,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

Back on June 11, an argument between 31-year-old customer James Keena and the two workers escalated to physical violence at the Pickles and Pies Food Market and Deli at 202 Beach 116th Street.

. Hernandez allegedly punched Keena and pushed him, causing him to hit his head on a counter. Hernandez then allegedly put his arm around Keena’s neck and held him on the floor while Abuhamra punched and kicked him in the head and stomach, authorities said.

Hernandez allegedly kept his arm around Keena’s neck and Abuhamra continued punching and kicking the victim for several minutes after he lost consciousness and until he began seizing and shaking, according to the charges.

Keena was taken to the hospital in critical condition and placed on life support for several hours because he was unable to breathe on his own, authorities said.

“Mr. Abuhamra did not pick this fight,” said Michael Horn, the lawyer representing Abuhamra said. “He was just a hard-working man at a deli in a dangerous neighborhood when a much bigger man walked in and started making threats and wreaking havoc.”

Horn also alleges that Keena was drunk and had twice the amount of legal alcohol in his system when he was involved in the physical altercation. He stated a toxicology report that the Queens District Attorney’s Office has will corroborate the claim.

PIX11 News reached out to the Queens District Attorney’s Office for comment on the toxicology report. The office responded by saying it does not comment on ongoing investigations.

Horn also said more information will come to light in the discovery process.

Hernandez’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

The defendants were ordered to return to court on Aug. 3. They each face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the first-degree strangulation charge.