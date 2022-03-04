SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, QUEENS (PIX11) — A correction officer allegedly killed his girlfriend’s dog, police said Friday.

Police arrested Brandon Pearce, 27, on Thursday morning on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal trespass.

He and his girlfriend had apparently been talking about breaking up before the incident, an NYPD detective said.

When the girlfriend came home to her Queens apartment, she found her maltese bleeding from the nose and mouth, police said. The dog died of its injuries.

PIX11 News has reached out to the Department of Correction for comment.