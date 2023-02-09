RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Neighborhoods across New York City wouldn’t be the same without the local bodega.

The iconic corner stores are a convenient and comfortable place for many residents. An art show at a cafe in Ridgewood, Queens is honoring the spirit of the bodega.

Cypress Cafe is known as a neighborhood coffee shop with sandwiches and a hangout with wine and beer in the evening. Lorenzo Ramos is the owner and grew up in the neighborhood.

“It has always been a dream of mine to open a business. I bought the cafe mid-pandemic, took a chance and and it has been been nothing but positive,” Ramos said.

The show was curated by Stephanie Grajales, an artist from Brooklyn. They met through a mutual friend and were brainstorming about ideas and artists to showcase in the cafe.

“We figured a bodega is a one of those places to meet up. You know the person working the counter, you know the shoppers. Bring people together at a central location,” Grajales said.

It features many famous artists know for street art and New York City scenes.

An opening reception is Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The art will be up for a few weeks.