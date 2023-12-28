SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — The Ballin’ 4 Peace basketball game took center stage Thursday at the Springfield Gardens Educational Complex in Queens, where dozens of high school teams from across the city participated in a game promoting peace through basketball.

More than 400 students from across New York hooped for a purpose in the game aimed at providing outreach to inner city youth.

“I want to just give these guys the opportunity that I didn’t have and to give them during this time,” said Ballin’ 4 Peace founder Haron Hargrave.

Hargrave is a former Division I athlete who said that as a troubled youth himself he’s made it his mission to help teens and give them resources to stay out of trouble.

“We’re bringing everybody out here to get these kids playing basketball during the Christmas break,” Hargrave said. “There’s a lot of things that can happen during that idle time that they do have, and we want to provide a space through sports, basketball, that they can come out and have a good time.”

Thirty-two high school basketball teams went head to head on the court in a slew of games throughout the day, with one student in each game being crowned MVP. Rushawn Greene — a junior at Windsor Academy High School in the Bronx — led his team to a win in his first time ever competing in the classic. He said the game emphasizes the importance of steering teens away from negative influences.

“There’s a lot of distractions in the world, like gangs and stuff like that,” said Greene. “So having an outlet like this helps us stay focused.”

The game extended far beyond its mission to provide a positive outlet for athletes, awarding one deserving student a $5,000 scholarship — investing in the dreams of the next generation. Mekhi Jackson is a senior at Susan E. Wagner High School on Staten Island who won the scholarship.

“Where I come from I need the funds, so it helps me out a lot,” said Jackson.

Hargrave told PIX11 News it’s his goal to one day open a peace center where he can further his mission to promote peace among the youth and foster unity in communities across the city.