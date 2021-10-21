Nurse from prestigious NYC hospital goes missing near Jackson Heights home

Queens

Missing NYC nurse Richard Albright

Photo of Manhattan nurse, Richard “Max” Albright, 69, who has been missing since Oct. 14, when he was last seen near his home in Jackson Heights, Queens, according to police and his employer, the Hospital for Special Surgery. (NYPD)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens —  The disappearance of a nurse who works for a prestigious Manhattan hospital led to a Facebook post this week seeking information on his whereabouts.

Richard “Max” Albright, 69, a registered nurse anesthetist at the Hospital for Special Surgery, was last seen the morning of Thursday, Oct. 14, near Junction Boulevard and 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, close to his home, according to the social media post from the hospital.

The post, which went up Wednesday, asked that people who might have information to contact the 115th Precinct in Queens at (718) 533-2002.

Police on Thursday confirmed to PIX11 that Albright was reported missing.

Albright is described in the hospital’s post as a white male, standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing around 250 lbs.

The Hospital for Special Surgery has more than 100,000 followers on Facebook, so investigators were hoping the notice may reach a large amount of people.

U.S. News and World Report ranked the hospital No. 1 for orthopedics and rheumatology treatment.

