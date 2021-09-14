Queens grand jury won’t indict cop in Far Rockaway chokehold case: DA

Video stills of a controversial arrest in which NYPD Officer David Afanador is seen apparently using a banned chokehold on Sunday, June 21, 2020, on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk in Queens.

QUEENS — A Queens grand jury won’t indict a former NYPD officer seen on video putting a man in what the police commissioner confirmed was a banned chokehold.

The officer, David Afanador, was suspended back in June 2020 after a viral video showed police use the chokehold on the boardwalk in Far Rockaway.

With police brutality proving to be a major issue for New Yorkers over the past year, Queens DA Melinda Katz said she wants details from the case to be released to the public.

“While the law prohibits me from discussing the proceedings that took place in front of the grand jury, in the interest of transparency I am moving to have the minutes of the grand jury hearings unsealed,” DA Katz said.

Afanador resigned from the force in June 2021.

This is not the first time Afanador faced charges over police misconduct.

Afanador was acquitted in a prior case stemming from allegations he pistol-whipped a teenage suspect in Brooklyn and broke two teeth.

He also had eight Civilian Complaint Review Board complaints filed against him, including for excessive force and denying medical attention.

Later, in March 2021, Afanador, 39, was arrested for firing a pistol into the Atlantic Ocean while off duty.

