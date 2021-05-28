New Yorkers still braving the rain for Memorial Day weekend

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — Memorial Day weekend is here, a time many New Yorkers were hoping to finally have some outdoor fun without masks, especially at the beach.

But many of them are making other plans because of the rain. It’s the unofficial start to the summer but it doesn’t look like it today and it may not feel like it all weekend.

We found people braving the waves, surfing at Rockaway Beach and others biking and walking with their four-legged friends on the boardwalk, getting in as much time outdoors before the rain this Memorial Day weekend.

“Beautiful bike ride on a beautiful day, a little windy but it’s great,” said Adam Konta.

Mike Adil is a co-owner and the chef at the nearby Kimos Mediterranean restaurant. He was looking forward to a packed house, especially in his backyard garden.

“Rockaway is an attraction, people come to walk boardwalk to eat,” said Adil. “We still get business but not as we expected Memorial Day weekend.”

Still, many in Queens say NYC is back and a little rain this weekend won’t stop the overall comeback.

Despite the Rockaways having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the city. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the five-boroughs is at .93%, the lowest it’s been since Labor Day of last year. According to the state health department, the 7-day positivity rate is the lowest it’s been since August of last year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying the infection rate has been declining for 53 consecutive days.

“It’s gonna rain on the parade but these last few weeks, New York is really back,” said Cuomo Friday.

Many people we talked with say they’re hoping for some sun by Monday so they could beach, if not they’re not too worried because they have all summer. If you do come to the beach this weekend or this summer, don’t be surprised if you see mobile vaccination units. The city is deploying them to several beaches around our area.