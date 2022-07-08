NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — As monkeypox numbers continue to rise in New York City, more vaccine sites are opening. Corona Sexual Health Clinic in Queens, which will open in the coming weeks, will be the latest location to offer the vaccine.

Other pop-up sites are opening on Fire Island.

As concern about the disease grows, David Kilmnick of the LGBT Network is leading the charge to make sure the messaging is correct. He appeared with Suffolk County officials while they announced the Fire Island vaccine sites. Those sites will serve predominantly gay communities.

“It’s important to remember that our community has a long history of being traumatized and stigmatized by diseases,” he said.

He added it’s important to remember that the disease doesn’t discriminate, but he acknowledged its prominence among transgender, gay and bisexual men.

Suffolk County now has three confirmed monkeypox cases and 750 doses of the vaccine. Nassau County has one confirmed case and 400 doses. And as of Friday, New York City had up to 160 cases and was allocated nearly 6,000 doses.

The federal government has said another 144,000 shots are on their way for nationwide distribution, as cases are now also confirmed in additional states, like Tennessee, Oregon and Texas.