ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Trees in New York City are serious business. They’re planted by the Parks Department and protected as city property.

A total of four new trees have appeared in the middle of the sidewalk in Astoria, Queens, along 29th Street between Broadway and 31st Avenue. Neighbors are debating what should happen next and choosing sides.

Elizabeth and Joe stopped to converse during their stroll.

“I don’t have a problem with it being in the middle of the sidewalk. I think it’s fun,” she said.

Other neighbors want the trees to leave.

“It’s awkward. If they don’t trim it, it will be all over,” he said.

The trees appeared at the end of December. NYC Parks Department said the location conforms to rules and regulations.

The agency said utilities are located nearby, and new trees could not be planted closer to the curb.

“We aim to plant trees at every viable location, making our city greener, cleaner, and cooler. While similar tree placements in other locations have been successful, we’ve heard from the community that we missed the mark with these four trees, and we will be relocating the trees to more appropriate locations,” wrote a Parks Department spokesperson.

The trees have become famous on the block.

Wesley says he’s for the trees, and people would get used to them.

“I say leave them. I think it would’ve been less of a big deal if people were informed,” he said.

Eve has concerns about the sidewalk being blocked and obstructions.

“Who will sweep this?” she asked.

Due to the response, the city said crews will remove the trees to more appropriate locations as soon as possible.