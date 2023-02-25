LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — The city has welcomed an unprecedented amount of asylum seekers in a short amount of time. Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has asked for more help from Washington, but in the meantime, local immigration advocacy groups are helping to fill in those gaps.

With tens of thousands of asylum seekers now calling New York home, the city and local organizations are teaming up to offer them resources. Mayor Adams was on hand to show his support for the growing immigrant community.

PIX11’s Amy Yensi has more in the video player.