NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has set up a website and system to reimburse thousands of dollars to victims that had their SNAP benefits stolen after skimming.

PIX11 News first told you about people having money stolen from their SNAP benefits. It was just before the holidays of 2022 in the Rockaways dozens of families told PIX11 the same story.

They went to the grocery store with their EBT cards that held their snap benefits, and their money was gone. We stayed on the story for months. Now finally, some good news, federal money is available and the city it’s helping process the claims.

PIX11’s Monica Morales delivered the good news to 50-year-old Lakisha Martinez that she had been waiting eight months to hear. Martinez can finally file to get her money back, $900 stolen from her EBT card.

Martinez is not alone; city officials estimated the total number of skimming victims in New York City is approximately 22,000.

New York State Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson of Far Rockaway, Queens, told us his office was getting dozens of calls just like Martinez, a troubling spike in benefit fraud of what’s called skimming.

Skimming is when scammers skim EBT cards that hold snap benefits information by secretly installing a device on ATM readers. With that information, they then drain people’s accounts.

SNAP Deputy Director Augusto Escalante said an online portal is now live and up and running for thousands of New Yorkers to file their claims of being victims of skimming starting Aug. 21. As a result of new Federal and State legislation, New York City residents who have had their SNAP and/or Cash Assistance benefits stolen through skimming will be able to submit a claim for the first time, for replacement benefits. Escalante said once you file your claim, it should take thirty days.

These stolen benefits are a lifeline for low-income New Yorkers like Martinez. She says it was a devastating loss for her family on a fixed budget. Martinez hopes telling her story will help others.

The New York City Department of Social Services urged people who have similar issues with their benefits to reach out immediately.

A spokesperson for the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance said:

With the replacement process now in place, New Yorkers who have had their SNAP or public assistance benefits stolen electronically now have an avenue to recoup some of their losses. All EBT card holders, however, should remain vigilant about these scams and take several basic precautions to protect themselves, including carefully inspecting point-of-sale devices, changing their PIN regularly, and reviewing transaction history frequently. OTDA Spokesperson

If you think your card has been cloned and your benefits are being stolen, immediately call the Human Resources Administration Fraud Unit at (718) 557-1399. The HRA also outlined the following tips to avoid skimming.

